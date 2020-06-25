Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:17s - Published
House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill
House Of Representatives Passes DC Statehood Bill
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

House nears passing historic DC statehood legislation

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives will vote Friday to pass a bill on District of...
USATODAY.com - Published

House approves DC statehood bill, GOP calls move Dem 'power grab'

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to make Washington D.C. the 51st state, a move cheered...
FOXNews.com - Published

DC's 'shadow senator' says 'it's time' for statehood, as House prepares for vote

Nearly 230 years after the establishment of Washington, D.C., the House of Representatives will be...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

koi22lili

Carebear RT @ABC: JUST IN: The House of Representatives passes legislation that would grant statehood to the District of Columbia. https://t.co/KrnZ… 2 minutes ago

ByteLT

ByteLettuceTomato RT @People4Bernie: DC Statehood officially passes the U.S. House of Representatives! #HR51 https://t.co/mhlSVE32Us 2 minutes ago

querre1

grace sanchez RT @letat_lechat: D.C. statehood bill passes House of Representatives for the first time in history. Republicans vow to block it. They can… 2 minutes ago

maurmadden

Maureen Madden RT @NBCNewYork: The House of Representatives has passed a bill to make Washington, D.C., the union's 51st state, the first time a chamber o… 4 minutes ago

PrestonMeche

Preston RT @PoPville: “the House of Representatives voted 232-180 to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51), the first time a chamber of… 5 minutes ago

letat_lechat

(((L'EtatC'estMoi))) D.C. statehood bill passes House of Representatives for the first time in history. Republicans vow to block it. Th… https://t.co/Fr2PEC4omu 6 minutes ago

srigop8

Sriram Gopal Updated: U.S. House Passes Bill To Make DC 51st State https://t.co/vcxoiI1VWS 16 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill [Video]

The House Passes Washington, DC Statehood Bill

The House of Representatives has passed a Washington, DC statehood bill. The bill is unlikely to make it through the Senate as Republicans oppose adding more representatives, likely Democrats, to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:30Published
House Dems pass police reform bill as impasse deepens [Video]

House Dems pass police reform bill as impasse deepens

[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping Democratic police reform bill that is opposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, in the latest sign that congressional..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:36Published
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr [Video]

Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representative won’t impeach AAttorney General Bill Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr is set to testify before the House in July. Two Department..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published