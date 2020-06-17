Blackpink Releases Music Video for 'How You Like That' | Billboard News

Blackpink's Comeback Single: What We Know | Billboard News



Blackpink's Comeback Single: What We Know | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago

Halsey Surprises Fans With 'Manic' Deep-Cut in Honor of Pride Month, BET Awards Nominations Are In & More Music News | Billboard



BET Awards nominees are announced, Lil Baby unveils new music video for "The Bigger Picture" and Halsey leaks a 'Manic' deep-cut you have to hear! These are the top music stories for Monday, June 15th. Credit: Billboard News Published 1 week ago