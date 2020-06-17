Blackpink Releases Music Video for 'How You Like That' | Billboard News
Blackpink (back) in your area!
On Friday (June 26), the South Korean girl group debuted their long-awaited comeback single "How You Like That" and its edgy accompanying music video.
Blackpink's Comeback Single: What We Know | Billboard NewsBlackpink's Comeback Single: What We Know | Billboard News
Halsey Surprises Fans With 'Manic' Deep-Cut in Honor of Pride Month, BET Awards Nominations Are In & More Music News | BillboardBET Awards nominees are announced, Lil Baby unveils new music video for "The Bigger Picture" and Halsey leaks a 'Manic' deep-cut you have to hear! These are the top music stories for Monday, June 15th.
6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Team Up for New Collab, Lizzo Shuts Down Body Shamers & More Music News | Billboard News6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are teaming up again, Lizzo shuts down body shamers in new TikTok video and the 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer performance you have to watch now!