'The Talk's' Eve, Marie Osmond Describe How Daytime Emmy Awards Went Virtual

THAT THE ANSWER IS, YES, D AND.THE EMMY AWARDS AIR ON CBS.IT WILL TAKE PLACE VIRTUALLYAND IS HOSTED BY "THE TALK."CO-HOST MARIE OSMOND ANDPHILLY'S OWN EVE SPOKE WITHOUR JIM DONOVAN.SO, IT'S GOING TO BEVIRTUAL THIS YEAR SO HOW DOYOU DO A VIRTUAL AWARDSCEREMONY?LISTEN I CAN'T IMAGINE ALLTHE PRODUCERS ALL THE CREW WHOMADE THIS HAPPEN.THATTER THE MOST INCREDIBLEPEOPLE.I KNOW FOR US WE ALL KINDOF -- WE TAPED OUR PIECESOBVIOUSLY IN OUR HOMES.OKAY.AND WE HAVE LEARNED HOW TOBECOME THESE TECHNOLOGICALLIKE MY iPAD WAS MYPROMPTER, MY COMPUTER WAS MYLINK TO MY L.A.

PEOPLE ANDTHEY SENT OVER OUR SCRIPT.WE EACH HAD A -- I HAD A TWOPERSON CREW THAT WAS SOCIALDISTANCING WITH THEIR MASKSON.BUT IT HAPPENED AND IT -- WEALL GOT DOLLED UP WHICH ISVERY NICE.HAPPENED REALLY QUICKLY,TOO.DECIDED TO DO THE SHOW ANDTHEY SAID WILL YOU GUYS HOSTIT AND WE'RE LIKE SURE ANDTHEY SAID DO YOU HAVESOMETHING YOU CAN WEAR 'CAUSEALL OF MY STUFF IS AT CBS.I'M IN UTAH.SO IT WAS JUST LIKE PULLINGTHINGS TOGETHER REALLY FASTBUT IT'S INTERESTING TOO, THEYHAD TO GO INTO OVER 80PEOPLE'S HOMES -- OVER 80 ANDRECORD ALL OF THE ACCEPTANCESPEECHES.WOW.YEAH SO WE DON'T KNOW WHOWON.WE HAVE NO IDEA.WE WILL ALL BE FINDING OUT ONFRIDAY.SO WHAT ARE YOU LOOKINGFORWARD TO AS FAR AS SEEINGTHE FINISHED PRODUCT WHEN ITAIRS.I'M PERSONALLY LOOKINGFORWARD TO JUST SEEINGEVERYONE IN THEIR PERSONALSPACES DRESSED UP AND DOLLEDUP LIKE YOU WOULD BE IF YOUHAD GONE TO THE EVENT.YEAH YEAH.WE HAD SO MANY INCREDIBLEPEOPLE WHO BECAUSE USUALLYAWARDS ON THE WEST COAST, SOMEPEOPLE LIKE KELLY RIPA RYANSEACREST MICHAEL STRAYHAN THEYWOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TOMAKE IT.KATHY LEE GIFFORD IS THERE.GAYLE KING IS ONE OF THEPEOPLE WHO THEY'LL ANNOUNCINGPEOPLE AND PRESENTING.WE HAVE COOKIE MONSTER.OOH, THAT'S BIG, THAT'SBIG.OKAY, JIM.YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT.