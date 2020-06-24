Global  

2021 Ford F-150 goes hybrid and we drive the Cadillac CT4-V | Autoblog Podcast #633
Video Credit: Autoblog Podcast - Duration: 49:51s - Published
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Byron Hurd.

They start with the big news of the week: Ford unveiling the 2021 F-150, complete with a powerful hybrid powertrain.

The guys have been driving some eclectic vehicles, including the Cadillac CT4-V, Toyota Prius AWD-e and a 1967 VW Samba Microbus.

To finish things off, Greg springs a few trivia questions on his guests.

We'll post those in the comments, and you can see if you'd have gotten those right.

