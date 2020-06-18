Bars can no longer serve alcohol
The state of Florida is once again suspending the consumption of alcohol on the premises at bars amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
2 More North Texas Bars Get Alcohol Permits Suspended After Undercover Inspections On COVID-19 ProtocolsTwo more North Texas bars had their alcohol permits suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after undercover inspections on COVID-19 protocols.
Dallas Bar's Alcohol Permit Suspended After Inspection On COVID-19 ProtocolsA Dallas bar's alcohol permit was suspended by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission after an inspection on COVID-19 protocols.
Illinois bars and restaurants offering "to-go" alcohol services.Some restaurants and bars in Illinois are getting a little help with business. Illinois lawmakers recently passed House Bill 2682. This allows places that have liquor licenses to offer to go or..