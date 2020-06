Man charged for armed robbery at Terre Haute gas station

"terre haute police" make an arrest "in an early morning armed robbery".

"dameon burks"..

Sits behind bars at this hour.

"police say"..

They were called "to the phillips 66" at 3rd street and 3rd avenue.

This was just before "6"-o'clock this morning.

"police say"..

"burks" robbed the store with a large knife..

And got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

As of air time..

"burks" is being charged "with armed robbery with a deadly weapon", "being