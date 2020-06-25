Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:03s - Published
Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City
Liverpool win 1st Premier League title in 30 years after Chelsea beat Man City
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This footage was filmed and produced on 25 June 2020.

The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their nineteenth title following a 30-year drought.

Man City needed a win on Thursday for any hope of catching up to Liverpool on the table, but its defeat at Stamford Bridge guarantees the Reds will take the title come July, the club’s first since 1990.

Liverpool has achieved the earliest title win in Premier League history, coming out 23 points ahead after playing only 31 games and winning all but three.

Liverpool’s victory comes amidst an odd season, interrupted by a three-month hiatus due to coronavirus.

Despite earlier suggestions the campaign might be called off altogether, the league came back to life this month and allowed the club its historic win.

Reds fans were seen in raucous celebration after Thursday’s match, setting off fireworks, waving banners and joining in chants.

Filmed by Kyle



Related news from verified sources

Where is Gary Neville? Sky Sports release hilarious video about ‘missing’ Manchester United legend as Liverpool win Premier League title

Where is Gary Neville? That’s the question on everyone’s lips since Liverpool ended their 30-year...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star


‘It hurts’: Man United boss reacts to Liverpool FC’s title triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has congratulated Liverpool FC on winning the Premier League title this season...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Daily Star


Liverpool win the Premier League title as Christian Pulisic, Willian and VAR give Chelsea dramatic victory over Man City

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions thanks to Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over...
talkSPORT - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

"Why me? I wear a cap and have a bad shave” – Liverpool’s year of triumph in Klopp’s words [Video]

"Why me? I wear a cap and have a bad shave” – Liverpool’s year of triumph in Klopp’s words

In commemoration of Liverpool's Premier League title, we look at some of manager Juergen Klopp's most memorable and colourful quotes over the past year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola [Video]

Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:01Published
Liverpool fans celebrating title urged to return home amid COVID-19 worries [Video]

Liverpool fans celebrating title urged to return home amid COVID-19 worries

Fans gathering at the Liverpool city centre for a second night in a row to celebrate their team's Premier League title win have been urged to return to their homes due to fears of a surge in COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:26Published