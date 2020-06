Ancelotti: Klopp has built perfect machine Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Ancelotti: Klopp has built perfect machine Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says Jurgen Klopp is the architect of a 'perfect machine' after Liverpool secured their first Premier League title. 0

