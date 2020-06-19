Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic Means Changes To Summer Travel Plans, With More People Planning Road Trips
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Summer travel is looking a little different this year.

It’ll likely be closer to home, so it’s no wonder road trips and RVs are seeing a spike in popularity.

CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

