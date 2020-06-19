Coronavirus Pandemic Means Changes To Summer Travel Plans, With More People Planning Road Trips
Summer travel is looking a little different this year.
It’ll likely be closer to home, so it’s no wonder road trips and RVs are seeing a spike in popularity.
CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Pandemic Means Changes To #Summer Travel Plans, With More People Planning Road - Jun 26 @ 9:50 PM ET https://t.co/NaVzISnmsj 2 days ago
CBS New York Summer travel is looking a little different this year. It’ll likely be closer to home, so it’s no wonder road trips… https://t.co/p88fMpsbjh 2 days ago
David Egts "Rapid changes to daily life during the pandemic have also changed how people interact with internet-connected tech… https://t.co/lFZI5iOHgh 4 days ago
Reiner Grißhammer RT @erlesen: Tingling feet, digestive troubles, skin issues, etc. may be caused by some of the stress and life changes that the coronavirus… 5 days ago
Sinéad O'Connor I really like this - it's reassuring and helpful. People are designing their own hacks based on their knowledge of… https://t.co/xxiN6qAEyv 5 days ago
Cleveland Clinic doctors share do's and don'ts of visiting public pools during coronavirus pandemicTemperatures are expected to rise in Northeast Ohio this week and some cool summer fun is returning just in time. Outdoor public pools in Akron and Canton are planning to reopen. But many people are..
'MedSpa' industry making changes to keep people safe during pandemicAt a time when all of us are being encouraged to wear masks in public, it may sound strange to hear about pent up demand for facial cosmetic procedures.
Delta And United Begin Flights To China AgainU.S. airlines are allowing people to China for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started. According to Business Insider, Delta operates its first flight to China after shutting them down in..