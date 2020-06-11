Global  

Should Iowa schools require masks?
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Should Iowa schools require masks?
How parents feel about potential exposure
About possibly exposing their as iowa students prepare to head back to the classroom this fall ?

"* it's turning controversial.

The iowa state education association is not pleased with new state guidelines stating that face coverings should not be required when in?

"*person classes resume.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens heard from a north iowa parent who is expressing concern about this plan.

He joins us live in mason city ?

"* alex?xxx katie ?

"* mason city schools plan to resume august 24th.

However ?

"* new guidance from the iowa departments of education and health are not recommending everyone wear face masks ?

"* and leaving it s optional.

That isn't sitting well for one parent.

Leman northway is the father of two 4th graders at northwood?

"* kensett.

He has had severe health issues ?

"* including cancer ?

"* for the last few years ?

"* and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

He's had conversations with his kids about the seriousness if he came in contact with the virus ?

"* and is willing to kep his kids home until there's a significant decline in cases.

He's planning to reach out to school administrators to look into options like virtual learning to keep their education going.xxx "i'll be following the trends on the new cases and deaths and see how that's progressing, and go from there.

I really want to have as much information as i can before i make any decisions."

The guidance from the departments also state that teachers should strongly reinforce hand washing practices ?

"* provide p?

"*p?* those who may have a medium to high risk of exposure ?

"* and keep students who are sick at home.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt thank you alex.

We wanted to hear what you thought about the new guidelines... according to the facebook poll ?

"* 297 people are in favor of requiring face coverings at school ?

"* 370 are not.

///




