MK Renee's Bridal

Renee Cunnigham talks with Midday Kentucky about Season 2 of Renee's Bridal Takeover

#### lyssa: hi, friends.

We are here in mount sterling, kentucky, and i am here with the one and only renee cunningham from renee's bridal takeover.

And we're right here at headquarters for renee's bridal.

Renee: yes we are.

Lyssa: so thank you for having us today.

We really appreciate it.

Renee: well, lyssa, thank you for coming this way and thank you for being with me today.

Lyssa: well, we have a lot to talk about because you had a very successful launch of season one of renee's bridal takeover, that's that seen right here on abc 36 on saturdays at 7:00.

It was a huge success.

What do you attribute that success to?

Renee: well, oh my goodness.

A wonderful partnership of course, with channel 36 and the support that we had.

And then the fact that we are doing what is the universal language is love.

Lyssa: exactly.

Renee: and we're just trying to show everyone a little bit of love.

Lyssa: well, and you do it so well too.

I mean, first of all, okay, i've got to get personal because i need to find out.

How do you find the brides that you work with on the show?

Renee: well, different ways.

However, the one for season two won a contest and was how many votes she got by telling her love story.

And we put it out there on facebook and wow.

The numbers were unreal, so she won.

And so that's what we'll be seeing in episode two.

And lots of times we just let the heart lead us.

Lyssa: yes, absolutely.

And you mentioned season two, the big premiere launch is the saturday.

Of course.

How are you keeping it together right now?

I'm just curious.

Renee: well, it's just one foot in front of the other and just trying to map the way, especially now with covid and that threw some things into it that we just wasn't expecting.

But you know what?

Covid cannot cancel love.

Lyssa: that right, that's right.

So business model-wise, how has covid affected your business model?

What does that look like now?

Renee: well really and truly, we're the same.

We haven't changed anything.

We just try to make sure that we're safe and that we make our customers feel safe, we're disinfecting, and the calls are coming in left and right.

So really and truly we're very blessed.

Lyssa: that's right.

Well, you know what?

Life goes on and girls can still have the wedding of their dreams too.

Renee: they sure can.

Lyssa: and that's exactly what you helped do for all of these folks out there.

Renee, thank you so much for being with us today.

Renee: oh, thank you, lyssa.

Lyssa: congratulations on season one and good luck with season two.

Renee: oh, thank you.

We can't wait.

Lyssa: we know it's going to be a very strong success.

Can't wait.

Renee: thank you, thank you.

