Several volunteers host cleanup at Chapman Elementary

At noon - volunteers at one northern california community came together today to host a cleanup.

The event kicked off around at eight this morning - at the chapman town elementary school parking lot.

Anybody who wanted to throw away metal, tires or mattresses could hand it to volunteers... for free.

At least 20 volunteers we're on hand to help out.

Some even going to people's homes and picking up the trash themselves.

We're not spending as much social time together and so doing this kind of work is a way to feel like we're still part of a neighborhood.

We're part of a community that cares about each other."

"it's wonderful i'm able to come over its really close to where i live.

I don't have to do a lot of moving around" the event ended at around noon today.

So if you couldn't make it... volunteers plan to host another cleanup on july 31st.