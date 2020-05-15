Global  

Kemp signs Hate Crime Bill into Law
Kemp signs Hate Crime Bill into Law
Governor Brian Kemp signed the Hate Crimes Bill into law on Friday.
Not raising taxes.

The house and senate agreed on a final version of the state's 20-21 budget on tuesday.

Governor brian kemp signed the state's hate crimes bill into law today.

The law allows additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim's race, religion and sexual orientation, among other factors.

The signing comes after the outcry over the fatal shooting of ahmaud arbery in february.

Authorities charged three white men, including a father and sonm with arbery's murder.

Kemp says the law does not fix every problem or right every wrong, but that this bipartisan legislation is a powerful step forward.

Today we stand together as republicans and democrats black and white male and female from rural, urban, and suburban communities to affirm a simple but powerful motto -- georgia is a state too great



