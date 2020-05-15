Kemp signs Hate Crime Bill into Law

Governor Brian Kemp signed the Hate Crimes Bill into law on Friday.

The house and senate agreed on a final version of the state's 20-21 budget on tuesday.

The law allows additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim's race, religion and sexual orientation, among other factors.

The signing comes after the outcry over the fatal shooting of ahmaud arbery in february.

Authorities charged three white men, including a father and sonm with arbery's murder.

Kemp says the law does not fix every problem or right every wrong, but that this bipartisan legislation is a powerful step forward.

Today we stand together as republicans and democrats black and white male and female from rural, urban, and suburban communities to affirm a simple but powerful motto -- georgia is a state too great