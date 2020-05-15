Kemp signs Hate Crime Bill into Law

|
Not raising taxes.
The house and senate agreed on a final version of the state's 20-21 budget on tuesday.
Governor brian kemp signed the state's hate crimes bill into law today.
The law allows additional penalties for crimes motivated by a victim's race, religion and sexual orientation, among other factors.
The signing comes after the outcry over the fatal shooting of ahmaud arbery in february.
Authorities charged three white men, including a father and sonm with arbery's murder.
Kemp says the law does not fix every problem or right every wrong, but that this bipartisan legislation is a powerful step forward.
Today we stand together as republicans and democrats black and white male and female from rural, urban, and suburban c1 3 b13 communities to affirm a simple but powerful motto -- georgia is a state too great
