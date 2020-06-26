Global  

Microsoft Permanently Closing Retail Stores
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Microsoft's $450 million decision to close retail stores is a smart move as the stores 'never had the same cache as Apple' and retail is uncertain in the pandemic, analysts say (MSFT)

Microsoft's $450 million decision to close retail stores is a smart move as the stores 'never had the same cache as Apple' and retail is uncertain in the pandemic, analysts say (MSFT) · Microsoft is permanently closing its physical retail stores, in a decision that stands to cost...
Business Insider - Published

Microsoft will permanently close retail stores around the world as it shifts focus to online sales (MSFT)

Microsoft will permanently close retail stores around the world as it shifts focus to online sales (MSFT) · Microsoft said in a blog post on Friday that it would permanently close its retail stores around...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Motley Fool


Microsoft announces 'new approach to retail' -- closing all of its physical stores

The coronavirus pandemic has hit many traditional companies hard, and when things finally get back to...
betanews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesMotley FoolArs TechnicaIndiaTimes




bullaled

Alejandro de Abreu RT @verge: Breaking: Microsoft to permanently close nearly all of its retail stores https://t.co/EfCQt0va5Q https://t.co/QLuWGw52Pg 3 seconds ago

MrsBraveheart56

Sharon Griffith Open SmartNews to read 'Microsoft is permanently closing its retail stores' here: https://t.co/egPRGk832r or you ca… https://t.co/fJJg9v8F8Z 51 seconds ago

dmrider

David Rider RT @g_meslin: Microsoft permanently closing its retail stores, will instead focus on online store: https://t.co/rUxtdwxFoY 53 seconds ago

NikicNiki

niki coates Microsoft Permanently Closing All Retail Stores https://t.co/nInghSQVUm via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

y0us3f

يوسف عبدالرحمن الرشيد Microsoft to permanently close all of its retail stores https://t.co/9AQx0XE5E6 1 minute ago

EnidDFlores

Enid D Flores The Verge: Microsoft to permanently close all of its retail stores. https://t.co/eWfQ9aKKa5 via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

new_clear418

Levi Ackerman 🇵🇰 RT @DiMartinoBooth: These stores were in highest rent US Class A malls “The closing of all physical locations will result in a pre-tax char… 3 minutes ago

rom

Rom Microsoft pulls out of retail by closing stores… permanently. I have been to a lot of Microsoft retail stores, some… https://t.co/8LgcOU7JhM 4 minutes ago


Trending Tech Headlines | 6.26.20 | Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores [Video]

Trending Tech Headlines | 6.26.20 | Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 10:06Published
Why Microsoft Is Closing All Its Retail Stores [Video]

Why Microsoft Is Closing All Its Retail Stores

Microsoft has about 80 stores worldwide, including 72 in the U.S.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:46Published
Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20 [Video]

Microsoft Shutters Retail Stores; IBM Remasters Wimbledon Classics | Digital Trends Live 6.26.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is IBM's Noah Syken to discuss remastering classic Wimbledon matches; Georgina Torbet gets us to space, from tourism to oceanic exoplanet..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished