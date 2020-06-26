Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption' amid COVID-19 spike
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption' amid COVID-19 spike

Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption' amid COVID-19 spike

The state of Florida is once again suspending the consumption of alcohol on the premises at bars amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Florida bans on-site consumption of alcohol at bars

Florida is barring the on-site consumption of alcohol at bars throughout the state. The Florida...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Authorities Close Down Florida Bars [Video]

Authorities Close Down Florida Bars

Bars across the state which were recently allowed to reopen have now been ordered to stop serving alcohol for onsite consumption as coronavirus cases spike in Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption' [Video]

Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on premises consumption'

All bars across the state of Florida can no longer serve alcohol for "on premises consumption."

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:30Published
Bars can no longer serve alcohol [Video]

Bars can no longer serve alcohol

The state of Florida is once again suspending the consumption of alcohol on the premises at bars amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:42Published