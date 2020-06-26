HSFT20 - Stop #5 Tupelo Christian Prep

TCPS kicks off the season on the road against Tishomingo County, August 21st.

Stop number five on the high school football tour takes us to belden, mississippi....previe wing the tcps eagles after reaching the postseason for the third straight year...just getting there isn't enough for the eagles a talented team returns, and has its sights set on making a deep postseason run.

"we're gonna go get a ring."

The tcps eagles look to soar over the competition as they head into the 2020 season.

Head coach shaune holiday brings back an experienced bunch....featuring 20 seniors who all believe this year is their year.

"my kids have really been working hard on their own and it shows when we were able to start getting back together a couple of weeks ago.

This year, we made it to the playoffs last year.

This year we're hoping to get in and win a few games in the playoffs."

"it'll probably be the best year we've had so far since i've been here so it should be a really great year."

Last season, the eagles fell short against some of the top teams in the division, but believe the experience they've gained will take their game to new heights.

"i'm going to depend on that experience and that leadership and those guys that have been in those battles that hopefully this year that'll help us get through those tough games."

Leading the flock is the dynamic duo of, khi holiday and noah foster.

Holiday had just shy of 4700 total yards last season and 58 total tds.

Foster hauled in 19 of those td passes.

The two credit their on field chemistry to their off field friendship.

"we've been playing baseball since we were like five.

We really got great chemistry.

Last year it was just football.

It clicked like that so it should click again this year."

"we've been best friends since we were nine years old playing baseball and stuff together.

We were always throwing the ball in the backyard so i already know what he's going to do when he's running a route and he knows where i'm going to throw it."

When it's crunch time, the eagles know they can turn to khi to make a big play.

"when he gets the ball, you know that something is going to happen.

When he gets the ball, it's gonna happen no matter what."

"he hates to lose more than he loves to win.

When you got a senior that's willing to do whatever it takes for the team, the rest of the team follows that."

Coach holiday believes that mentality is a staple of the team and will ultimately pay off.

"hard work turns about success."

Reporting in tupelo, chris bolton.

Wcbi sports.

