Fire damage at First United Methodist Church in Gulfport

Wednesday morning, the Gulfport Fire Department put out a fire at the First United Methodist Church on 15th Street.

- - around 4am wednesday morning th- gulfport fire - department put out a fire at th- first united methodist- church on 15th street.- the fire was initiated under a- floor camera set up between - pews in the sanctuary.- taking a look inside - smoke- from the fire turned the- walls of the sanctuary black an- stained the glass-dome.

- currently first united methodis- is working on repairs to the- floor near where the fire was - ignited and getting rid of- the smoke fumes.- pastor claire dobbs talked to - wxxv about her and her- congregation's reaction to the- incident.

- - claire dobbs, pastor: "you know- we've - heard the phrase crime of - opportunity.

We don't believe - there was any connection to - our church with the person that- did this and yes, he is in- custody and we're - praying for him and hope he - finds healing and peace.

As - always this church community- - - - has rallied and we're thriving- and we are a strong congregatio- and i'm so grateful for - the support of the community, - especially on facebook.

People- have just offered their - prayers and support and we're s- grateful to be a downtown churc- in the- community of gulfport."

- gulfport police arrested 27-- year-old blake bagwell in - - - - connection with the church fire- and has charged him with arson- and three counts of burglary.