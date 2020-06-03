MWSU No Training Camp (6-26-20)

Businesses will miss having the kansas city chiefs in town this summer..

And so will missouri western, and not just because the university hosts the defending super bowl champs... kq2's chris roush explains how hosting camp as helped the university's athletics department... <<(nat sound: chiefs camp sounds)(sot, josh looney: "we rely heavily internally on chiefs camp.")just how much does camp help out missouri wester...a topic of discussion during thursday's board of regents meeting...(regents meeting)and there were some expectations for some extra revenue from this year's super bowl championship camp... (regents meeting)the chiefs tried to keep training camp at missouri western this summer, but the nfl squashed the appeal...leaving university leaders disappointed...(sot, matthew wilson: "helps fund our teams.")and the additional revenue does help fund some athletics programs...(sot, josh looney: "it absolutely stings.") the chiefs plan to return to missouri western in 2021...and so will hopefully the same excitement from fans plus the additional revenue...chris roush kq2 news...>> missouri western and the chiefs agreed to a new deal back in february to keep camp in st.

Joseph for the next few