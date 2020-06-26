Vice President Pence Visiting Dallas For Religious Freedom Celebration Sunday During Pandemic

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...



Related videos from verified sources Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000



The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 hour ago Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH



White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03 Published 17 hours ago In Dallas, VP Pence Pledges More Testing And Urges Texans To Wear Face Masks



In Dallas Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence pledged more testing for Texas and urged the state's residents to wear masks amid a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:48 Published 1 day ago