Florida Shatters Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Florida Shatters Daily Record For COVID-19 Cases

Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.

Related news from verified sources

Florida shatters daily record with 3,207 new coronavirus cases

Florida shattered its previous record of daily cases and is emerging as an alarming hot spot among...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsNPRSydney Morning HeraldCBS News


4,049 Cases Reported On Saturday Marks Another Daily Record Of COVID-19 Infections In Florida

The COVID-19 outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida on Saturday, as the state reported...
cbs4.com - Published

Coronavirus news and updates: Florida, Arizona, Texas see record daily COVID-19 cases; Russia builds disinfection tunnels for Putin

Russia is spraying people with disinfectant via tunnels to Putin's residence. Meanwhile, several US...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this

JohnsonSarella

sarella johnson CDC maps show Florida's deepening coronavirus crisis, as state shatters daily case record https://t.co/3YEEGw9Bz8 11 minutes ago

BillKS1

Bill Singleton RT @Fxhedgers: Florida Shatters Daily Coronavirus Record, 8,942 New Cases In One Day https://t.co/hVIJleJgfN 17 minutes ago

vankapro

Vanka Pro RT @vankapro: #Florida Shatters Daily #covid19 Record Closes #bars.... #Texas too...👀 😷😷😷😷 VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊 Bars are a particularly risky env… 28 minutes ago

Lillian72163149

Lillian CDC maps show Florida's deepening coronavirus crisis, as state shatters daily case record https://t.co/oGUD6lgSOH 31 minutes ago

dragonfire55555

icy cool RT @dragonfire55555: CDC maps show Florida's deepening coronavirus crisis, as state shatters daily case record https://t.co/L2UQdpfTIO 48 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

California hospitals see influx of COVID patients [Video]

California hospitals see influx of COVID patients

After a record number of daily cases of coronavirus were reported in California, emergency rooms across the state are getting swamped with new patients. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published
US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States [Video]

US Fears 'Apocalyptic' Surges of COVID-19 in Most Populous States

California, Florida and Texas have seen record-breaking spikes in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:06Published
Florida COVID-19 cases hit another record high with 5,511 new cases on Wednesday, June 24 [Video]

Florida COVID-19 cases hit another record high with 5,511 new cases on Wednesday, June 24

A new record-high number of COVID-19 cases was reached in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26Published