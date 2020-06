Steve Carell and Irresistible Cast Say Jon Stewart's Political Satire is an Equal Offender

Jon Stewart might be left leaning in his personal politics, but Steve Carell and the cast of Irresistible say the film throws jabs at republicans and democrats alike.

The comedy stars Rose Byrne, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne who rave about working with the talents of Carell and Stewart.

Irresistible is available to stream today.