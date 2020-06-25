Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Urging Imperial County To Reinstate Stay-At-Home Order
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Governor Urging Imperial County To Reinstate Stay-At-Home Order
The southern California county is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

belen_aleon

belen🖤 RT @ZavalaA: JUST IN: Governor Gavin Newsom announces Imperial County needs to pull back and reinstate its stay at home order. This is th… 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Give Update On State's COVID-19 Response [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Give Update On State's COVID-19 Response

California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell discuss spiking coronavirus cases in the state, particularly Imperial County (6-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 19:28Published
Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home Order

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:30Published
Florida members of Congress push for mask mandates across the state [Video]

Florida members of Congress push for mask mandates across the state

Florida members of Congress are urging Governor DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order for Florida. Health professionals weigh in to discuss the importance of wearing a mask.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:49Published