Governor Urging Imperial County To Reinstate Stay-At-Home Order

belen🖤 RT @ZavalaA: JUST IN: Governor Gavin Newsom announces Imperial County needs to pull back and reinstate its stay at home order.
This is th… 29 minutes ago
RAW: Gov. Newsom and CDPH Director Dr. Angell Give Update On State's COVID-19 ResponseCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell discuss spiking coronavirus cases in the state, particularly Imperial County (6-26-2020)
Governor Asks California County To Reimpose Stay-At-Home OrderGov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he wants an agricultural Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.
Florida members of Congress push for mask mandates across the stateFlorida members of Congress are urging Governor DeSantis to issue a statewide mask order for Florida. Health professionals weigh in to discuss the importance of wearing a mask.