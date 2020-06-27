Global  

Before Your Time movie
Before Your Time movie trailer - Plot synopsis: After the loss of their mother, 17-year-old Dylan (Landon Kasten), his two sisters, and father, Jonathon (Dan Jacobs), are forced to move back to the small town where their parents met and grew up.

The struggling family stays with their eccentric Aunt Norah (Janie Wyatt Wilkinson) while each try to adjust to their new life.

Pete (Rhys Doud), a quirky neighbor, convinces them to embark on an adventure inspired by a bucket-list found hidden in their Dad's high school storage boxes.

Doing so is more complicated than expected, causing the Jonathon to face painful memories from his past, and ultimately teaches everyone about managing grief, moving forward, and the importance of family.

Director Lucas James McGraw Producer Lucas James McGraw Writer Kayla Anderson Cast Landon Kasten, Roni Nybo, Erin Black, Dan Jacobs

