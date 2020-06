The Deposit Movie

The Deposit Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When Gisella becomes bankrupt, she decides to rent out her spare bedrooms to two immigrant women.

The arrangement begins well for all parties but gradually her tenants begin to threaten Gisella's control of the house, her morals and her sanity.

Director Ásthildur Kjartansdóttir Cast Elma Lísa Gunnarsdóttir, Enid Mbabazi