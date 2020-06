Apricot production increases with help of new varieties in J-K

The production of apricot increased with the help of new varieties in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the help of new varieties, both quantity and quality of fruit crop have been increased.

The harvesting of new varieties of apricots including Irani, Afghani, Harcot, CITH 1and CITH 2 is in full swing in the Valley.

It also helps in generating employments.