Doctors urge those under 40 to take COVID-19 more seriously
Doctors urge those under 40 to take COVID-19 more seriously
Metro Public Health says the majority of their COVID-19 cases we now see, are from people 30 years old or younger.
Meanwhile in Tennessee, 43 percent of cases around the state involve people under 40
