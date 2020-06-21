Global  
 

Doctors urge those under 40 to take COVID-19 more seriously
Metro Public Health says the majority of their COVID-19 cases we now see, are from people 30 years old or younger.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, 43 percent of cases around the state involve people under 40

