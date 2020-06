Gamemaster movie

Gamemaster movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Gamemaster dives into the world of the board game industry and hones in on five-game designers who have had big success or are trying to breakthrough.

Talking heads include Klaus Teuber (The Settlers of Catan), Matt Leacock (Pandemic,) and Elan Lee (Exploding Kittens).

The film is directed by Charles Mruz and produced by Jimmy Nguyen, Wally Schrass, Kristopher Wile, Jason Rose, and Jennifer Tocquigny.

Release Date: July 7 Directed by: Charles Mruz