Comrades movie (1986) - Keith Allen, Dave Atkins, Stephen Bateman Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:55s - Published 3 weeks ago Comrades movie (1986) - Keith Allen, Dave Atkins, Stephen Bateman Comrades movie trailer (1986) - Plot synopsis: The story of "The Tolpuddle Martyrs". A group of nineteenth century English farm laborers who formed one of the first trade unions and started a campaign to receive fair wages. Director: Bill Douglas Writer: Bill Douglas Stars: Keith Allen, Dave Atkins, Stephen Bateman 0

