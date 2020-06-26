Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospitals enact surge capacity across the Valley
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Hospitals enact surge capacity across the Valley
Hospitals enact surge capacity across the Valley as COVID-19 spreads.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

JMH Health Care Workers Union President: ‘Nurses Are Going Into Second Battle And We’re Limping’

Medical professional say the rising number of COVID-19 cases runs the risk of hospitals reaching...
cbs4.com - Published



Tweets about this