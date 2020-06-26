Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon and Oregon State to no longer use 'Civil War' to denote rivalry
Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Oregon and Oregon State to no longer use 'Civil War' to denote rivalry

Oregon and Oregon State to no longer use 'Civil War' to denote rivalry

Officials at the University of Oregon and Oregon State announced that the term 'Civil War' will no longer be used in connection with the rivalry.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with josh shelton."

The biggest headline in the oregon sports world today: oregon and oregon state's 123-year rivalry will no longer be called 'the civil war.'

The announcement came around 10 this morning... as officials from both schools said the decision came after discussions with university personnel and input from current and former student athletes.

Oregon state president ed ray said, quote, changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,



Related news from verified sources

Oregon, Oregon State will no longer use 'Civil War' slogan for athletic matchups

The Oregon-Oregon State rivalry will no longer be referred to as the "Civil War." A joint...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily CallerCBS Sports




Tweets about this