Officials at the University of Oregon and Oregon State announced that the term 'Civil War' will no longer be used in connection with the rivalry.

Oregon and Oregon State to no longer use 'Civil War' to denote rivalry

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with josh shelton."

The biggest headline in the oregon sports world today: oregon and oregon state's 123-year rivalry will no longer be called 'the civil war.'

The announcement came around 10 this morning... as officials from both schools said the decision came after discussions with university personnel and input from current and former student athletes.

Oregon state president ed ray said, quote, changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,