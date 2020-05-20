Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations

Multiple states in the U.S. are seeing record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Even then, Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things in the U.S. were getting better.

According to CNN, he said the current “outbreaks” are in “specific counties” and “specific communities.” Pence said the rise in positive tests shows “great success in expanding testing across the country.” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reminded people “we are in the middle of a public health disaster.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Birx Reportedly Warns of Spike in COVID-19 Cases Stemming From George Floyd Protests, Says Testing Sites Destroyed [Video]

Dr. Birx Reportedly Warns of Spike in COVID-19 Cases Stemming From George Floyd Protests, Says Testing Sites Destroyed

Coronavirus task force officials believe 70 testing sites have been destroyed over the course of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
Morning Rush: Important stories you need to know about [Video]

Morning Rush: Important stories you need to know about

A spike in coronavirus cases in southwest Florida. The details and more important stories from the morning newscast.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:20Published