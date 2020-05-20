Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations

Multiple states in the U.S. are seeing record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations.

Even then, Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things in the U.S. were getting better.

According to CNN, he said the current “outbreaks” are in “specific counties” and “specific communities.” Pence said the rise in positive tests shows “great success in expanding testing across the country.” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reminded people “we are in the middle of a public health disaster.”