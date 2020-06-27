South Pittsburg Pirate Ship

A ship docked on a football field, unless you go to south pittsburg.

The pirates built their own pirate ship in 20-14, complete with fire, smoke, and a cannon that's fired every time south pitt scores.

Powers:"after one of our middle school practices, jeremy, brent, and myself were all sitting out here on the track talking about how it would be pretty cool to have a ship similar to what tampa bay has in their stadium."

Creekmore:"stevie powers approached me about doing the construction on it.

I told him yeah.

He asked me if i could come down here and help them.

I'd rather just build it myself.

I told him to get out of the way."

Grider:"anybody that comes to south pittsburg from one of our opponents.

First thing they talk about is the ship, and the entrance that our guys make.

Of course the things that happen over the course of the game."

Reporter:"now tell us where the cannon is?

When we hear that things at games, where exactly is the cannon?"

Creekmore:"the cannon is on top of the mast."

Grider:"when they first showed it to me when they got the thing.

I thought that's not going to do much.

The first time you hear it go off, you completely change your opinion about what it's able to do."

Voice:"fire in the hole."

Creekmore:"it's pretty loud.

It will rattle the valley."

Reporter:"south pitt can score a lot of points.

I've seen some 60-point scores.

Are you ever nervous that you would run out of ammunition for the cannon?"

Powers:"we actually got down to the last bullet or two a time or two.

We've actually gotten in trouble a few times about.

On certain humidity nights when the humdity is up, the smoke will hang onto the ground.

Of course it doesn't go away as far as even during the extra point or during the kick- off, it has delayed that a few times.

We got a few warnings on that."

Creekmore:"it has got the smoke cannon set up.

The cannon.

The flags.

All of it at night brought together.

Everything.

It's pretty cool."

Grider:"we take a lot of pride in playing here at our place.

We've always felt like us being able to play