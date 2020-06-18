Global  

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

0
Seasonal temperatures.

Humidityprobably a little worse than it istypically.

But we do have periods inthe summer when it is just tropicallike out.

That's what we have, and it'snot gonna change.

We're gonna finishout June with highs near 90 maybe somelow nineties afternoon and evening.Thunderstorms pop up, and maybe thenext end of next week could see somepretty heavy rainfall totals.

Justwatch out late today for thosethunderstorms.



