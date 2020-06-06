Global  

Zuckerberg Makes Changes To How Information Is Spread On Facebook
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company will start fixing the way information is spread.

He said Facebook will put labels or take down posts from public figures that violate its rules.

According to Gizmodo, Zuckerberg said they will also prohibit more categories of hate speech in ads.

Facebook policy will not prohibit posts that spread false information that immigration officials are checking papers at voting places.

Zuckerberg said the company plans to “better protect” migrants, refugees and asylum seekers from attacking ads.

