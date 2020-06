EU To Ban Americans From Entering Their Countries

European Union officials said they would bar American travelers when it reopens its external border July 1.

According to Business Insider, the U.S. is one of dozens of countries deemed too risky.

Members of the EU don’t need to legally abide by the list of countries banned from entering Europe.

Yet those countries may face other EU states closing their borders to them.

Some countries dependent on tourism are expected to allow foreigners by implementing health-screening protocols.