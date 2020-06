Dean Of USC's School Of Dramatic Arts Resigns, Admits To Relationship With Student Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:40s - Published 12 minutes ago Dean Of USC's School Of Dramatic Arts Resigns, Admits To Relationship With Student The dean of USC's School of Dramatic Arts has resigned after admitting to having a relationship with a student while she attended the university more than a decade ago. 0

