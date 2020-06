Bakersfield Christian returns a few teams to campus for workouts

WORKOUTS BAKERSFIELDCHRISTIAN WOULD LIKE TO BE DOINGAT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR BUTTEAM CONDITIONING ON THEFOOTBALL FIELD IS STILLSOMEWHAT OF A RETURN TO NORMALFOR THESE LADIES.IT'S DEFINITELY DIFFERENT BUT IFEEL LIKE GETTING THE STARTAFTEREVERYTHING THAT'S BEEN HAPPENINGIS GOOD FOR US.A WELCOMED FEELING FOR COACHES,TOO.:ANY KIND OF NORMALCY WE CAN DOFEELS GOOD.EVEN IF SOME OF THE SAFETYMEASURES DON'T FEEL TOONORMAL.A WELDER, A MAD SCIENTIST, APAINTBALLER.HEAD COACH MATT TOUCHSTONEHAVING SOME FUN WITH HIS FACESHIELD.

.RECOGNIZES THEIMPORTANCE OF GETTING THETEAM TOGETHER EVEN IF JUST FORCONDITIONING AT THIS POINT.THEM FEELING OKAY THINGS AREKIND OFGETTING BACK TO NORMAL, JUST ASMIDGE, IT'S JUST EVERY LITTLEBITHELPS WITH THEIR MENTAL HEALTHAND FEELING GOOD ABOUT WHAT'SCOMING.ALONG WITH GARCES MEMORIAL.

..ANOTHER PRIVATESCHOOL.

.THE EAGLES HAVERETURNED TO CAMPUS FORTEAM WORKOUTS WHILE FOLLOWINGSAFETY GUIDELINESINLCUDING TEMPERTATURE CHECKS,RETURNED TO CAMPUS FOR TEAMWORKOUTS WHILE FOLLOWING SAFETYGUIDELINES INLCUDINGTEMPERTATURECHECKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDNOT BEING ABLE TO SHAREEQUIPMENT.WHICH MEANS NOT PRACTICING WITHA VOLLEYBALL.YES, MAYBE WE'LL BE A COUPLESTEPS AHEAD,YOU KNOW, IN TERMS OF THEWORKOUTS AND ALL THAT BUTEVERYONE'S GOING TOBE AT A DISADVANTAGE NOT BEINGABLE TO TOUCH A BALL FOR ASIGNIFICANT AMOUNTOF TIME THAT THESE GIRLS HAVENEVER HAD.

FOR NOW.

.THE TEAMWILL FOCUS GETTING BACK IN SHAPEWHILETHEY WAIT TO HEAR FROM THE C-I-FLATER THIS MONTH IF THEREEVEN IS A SEASON TO PREPARE FOR.SOMETHING THAT'S KEEPING JUNIORASHLEY HERMANMOTIVATED.A LOT OF US ARE REALLY WAITINGFORTHE SEASON TO COME BACK ANDWE'RE VERY EXCITED AND ANXIOUS.SO I FEELLIKE IT'S GONNA BE A LOT MOREEXCITING WHEN WE DO COME BACK.IT'S A LOT, AND SO WE TRY TOSTAY POSITIVEAND, YOU KNOW, WE'LL SEE WHATTHEY SAY JULY 20 AND HOPE FORTHE BESTJUST HOPING THE SEASON WILL COMEBACK SOONER RATHER THAN LATER.ALONG WITH GIRLS VOLLEYBALL THEBCHS CHEERSQUADS, AND BOYS AND GIRLSBASKETBALL TEAMS HAVE ALSORETURNED TO CAMPUS FOR TEAMCONDITIONINGWORKOUTS.

SO AGAIN WE HAVEN'TRETURNED TO THE REAL NORMAL OFKERN COUNTY ATHLETICS, BUT WEWILL BE CHECKING IN WITH THEKERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT NEXTWEEK TO SEE IF THEY'LL BEMAKING A RETURN TO SPORTSACTIVITIES, SOMETIME SOONFOR 23 ABC SPORTS I'M KARI OSEPCONNECTING YOU.