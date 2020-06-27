Northeast's Brian Dennis says having no offers adds to his fuel

Northeast 3rd baseman Brian Dennis says having zero offers and zero interests from coaches has motivated him more than ever.

Northeast 3rd baseman brian dennis has huge dreams of playing baseball at the college level however he hasn't picked up any offers yet ... but he's using that as fuel he tweeted this out not too long ago he says i have zero offers right now and 0 interest i guarantee that will change before the summer is over!

I love his drive and determination you can tell he wants it ... now brian is just now entering his junior year he plays third base, but he's also lethal on mound no errors for him in the shortened season 9 k's in 7 innings as a relief pitcher and only allowed 4 hits he also batted .357 at the dish brian break down that tweet for me :01-:06 well, the meaning behind the tweet was like, i'm playing baseball right now and i don't have no offers, no interest, none of that, so i'm playing in a tournament the 27th and 28th, so i'm trying to have a good game and perform and have college coaches see me alright brian ... how does having no offers or interest motivate you?

