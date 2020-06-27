Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Child Burned By Fireworks Gets Special Visit From FDNY, NYPD
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Child Burned By Fireworks Gets Special Visit From FDNY, NYPD
A toddler burned by illegal fireworks in the Bronx got a special visit Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this