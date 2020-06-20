Global  

Online registration for pets mandatory in Ludhiana
Ludhiana Municipal Corporation set up pet registration website.

Pet owners in Ludhiana will now have to register with complete details on the website.

Pet owners need to pay annual charge of Rs 400.

Municipal Corporation has warned of stiff penalties if registration is skipped.

At the same time, people associated with sale and purchase of pets will have to pay 2,000 rupees to the corporation for registration.

