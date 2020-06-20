Online registration for pets mandatory in Ludhiana

One of the Ludhiana's oldest cinema halls 'Raikhy Cinema' wore a deserted look. Established in 1933, the hall is now under dilapidated condition. Ludhiana's famous hall has left Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol in nostalgia.
Ludhiana police deployed drone camera to monitor situation in containment zones. Drone is being used to identify violators of social distancing norms. 5,568 confirmed cases exist in the state of Punjab, with 1,557 active cases. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Deepak Pareek said, "Drone has been deployed to keep a check. People run when they see police, drone acts as a surprise."
Police are checking vehicles and spreading awareness among people in Punjab's Ludhiana amid coronavirus outbreak. Frontline workers are performing their duty diligently during COVID-19 crisis. Police are conducting sampling and testing of around 100-150 people every day. There are over 1500 active cases of COVID-19 outbreak in Punjab.
Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional quarantine by the Lt Governor of Delhi is not a matter to celebrate, the Delhi government is continuously raising the voices of people of Delhi. We continuously raised this issue before the Lt Governor of Delhi and opposed the move by stating facts. So, today the decision is taken for the public. It is not BJP vs AAP where BJP lost today and AAP won. There are three governments functional in Delhi, the central, state, and the Municipal Corporation, and all three governments should come together and fight against coronavirus.