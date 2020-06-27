Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News

Global  
 

The Queen actress shared a video on Instagram urging everyone to stand up for the nation and boycott Chinese products.

The video, uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together, unite, and collectively fight this war against China!" Kangana Ranaut has condemned the brutal Chinese attack on the Indian army and, has called out for a complete ban on Chinese products.

On June 15, a total of 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

It is the biggest military confrontation between India and China in over 45 years.

