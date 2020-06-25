Global  

Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News

Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News

China sends signs of unwillingness to disengage as they are building a helipad in Pangong Tso, and troops have been increased on the southern bank of the lake; Custodial deaths of father and son has sparked massive outrage in Tamil Nadu, public demands police reforms, Mammoth survey to determine Covid spread in Delhi begins today; India remembers field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 12th death anniversary; All Amarnath pilgrims will be tested for Covid-19 first; Trump signs executive order protecting statues & monuments after widespread vandalism and more news #SamManekshaw #TamilNadu #PangongTso

Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut says 'We have to stand together, unite and fight against China | Oneindia News

The Queen actress shared a video on Instagram urging everyone to stand up for the nation and boycott Chinese products. The video, uploaded by Kangana Ranaut team reads, "We have to stand together,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published
China muscle flexing: US reviews troop deployment after India-China tensions rise | Oneindia News [Video]

China muscle flexing: US reviews troop deployment after India-China tensions rise | Oneindia News

Centre sends teams of experts to review Covid-19 situation in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana where positivity rate is high; First faceoff in Galwan was in early May, reveals MEA and Chinese..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
'Lives and livelihood to go hand in hand': Karnataka Dy CM on lockdown extension [Video]

'Lives and livelihood to go hand in hand': Karnataka Dy CM on lockdown extension

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan spoke on lockdown extension. Narayan said that lives and livelihood have to go hand in hand. The Deputy CM spoke amid speculation of another lockdown..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:40Published