Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News
China sends signs of unwillingness to disengage as they are building a helipad in Pangong Tso, and troops have been increased on the southern bank of the lake; Custodial deaths of father and son has sparked massive outrage in Tamil Nadu, public demands police reforms, Mammoth survey to determine Covid spread in Delhi begins today; India remembers field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 12th death anniversary; All Amarnath pilgrims will be tested for Covid-19 first; Trump signs executive order protecting statues & monuments after widespread vandalism and more news
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan spoke on lockdown extension. Narayan said that lives and livelihood have to go hand in hand. The Deputy CM spoke amid speculation of another lockdown..
