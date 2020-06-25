Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News

China sends signs of unwillingness to disengage as they are building a helipad in Pangong Tso, and troops have been increased on the southern bank of the lake; Custodial deaths of father and son has sparked massive outrage in Tamil Nadu, public demands police reforms, Mammoth survey to determine Covid spread in Delhi begins today; India remembers field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 12th death anniversary; All Amarnath pilgrims will be tested for Covid-19 first; Trump signs executive order protecting statues & monuments after widespread vandalism and more news #SamManekshaw #TamilNadu #PangongTso



