In the Garden: Emma Withrow and Caleb Johnson give tips on leafy greens.

In your garden may be beautiful to look at, but they can also be a great addition to a light and re-freshing summertime meal..

Here's tonight's in the garden".

Well hello and thanks for joining us.

I'm emma withrow and i'm here with caleb johnson with johnson brothers garden market.

And for everyone looking to get some summer salads going on these hot evenings, we have some really great leafy greens to talk about today.

So caleb talked to me about this area over here.

What are we looking at?

Yeah, so over here, we've got some different, we've got lettuce, we've got spinach, we've got mustard.

And with all those type of plants, you want to actually harvest them so cut some of the leaves off frequently.

If you don't, what will end up happening is you can see on this mustard, they're actually starting to go to flower to seed and when that happens, the leafs don't taste as good.

And they stop really producing more new growth.

So the trick with all your leafy greens is cut and harvest very often even when they're small, and you think you should wait a little bit longer.

That's probably about the time you should go out there and cut those and have a have a nice fresh salad.

How fast do they grow back?

Pretty quick.

I mean in the summertime you may be able to harvest, you know, once every couple weeks even wow.

And then what are these ones over here.

So over here we've got cucumbers and zucchini and summer squash.

And these guys, once they start putting on their fruit, they put on a lot of fruit.

And so you don't want to wait until the cucumbers get huge.

You don't want to wait until the zucchinis get huge, you actually want to pick them a little bit smaller, you'll have better flavor and you'll have less seeds and all of your fruit.

And then what about these tiny ones over here?

Yeah, so these are some herbs.

So basil and cilantro, and these guys are great but they also you want to pick these often.

So just go ahead and very often pick off and harvest yeah, some of this this will help promote new growth and it'll also help it stop from going to flower because once it goes to flower again, just like the leafy greens, you get bitter leafs, you don't get as many leafs so don't be afraid to get out there and harvests basil and cilantro on a regular basis.

Right.

Well, thank you so much, caleb and thank you for joining us.

We'll see you right here next week.

