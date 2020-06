CM Yediyurappa performs 'bhoomi pooja' for construction of 108-ft-tall Kempegowda statue

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa performed the 'bhoomi pooja' on June 27 for commencement of construction work of 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru airport.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar and former PM HD Devegowda are also present at the event.