Scores of Palestinians join march against Israeli annexation of parts of West Bank
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:07s - Published
Scores of Palestinians join march against Israeli annexation of parts of West Bank

Scores of Palestinians join march against Israeli annexation of parts of West Bank

Scores of Palestinians joined a march in Gaza on Friday (June 26th) to voice their anger at Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Footage shows participants holding banners as they rallied near the Palestinian refugee camp, Nusseirat.

