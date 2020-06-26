Delhi's 5 weapons to fight coronavirus, UP board results and more news | Oneindia News

Global  

India-China border tensions unlikely to cool off soon; Locust swarm in Gurugram, people advised to lock windows, make noises; Delhi CM Kejriwal says 5 weapons helped fight Covid-19; Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi has surrendered to the virus; UP Board declares class 10 & 12 results and more news #IndiaChina #TamilNadu #LocustsAttack

