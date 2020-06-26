Global  

Ten-year-old girl with one hand stitches COVID-19 face masks for exam students
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Ten-year-old girl with one hand stitches COVID-19 face masks for exam students

Ten-year-old girl with one hand stitches COVID-19 face masks for exam students

Inspiring footage shows a ten-year-old girl from India with one hand stitching face masks for students so they can keep safe during upcoming exams.

Inspiring footage shows a ten-year-old girl from India with one hand stitching face masks for students so they can keep safe during upcoming exams. Footage filmed on June 25th in Udupi in the state of Karnataka shows young Sindhuri using a sewing machine to make the protective gear.

Sindhuri accepted a challenge from her local Scout group to get stitching and has so far made more than 50 masks.

Sindhuri, a 6th-year student at Mount Rosary English Medium School, said her mother supported her and motivated her with the challenge.





