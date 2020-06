Vikram Chandra on India crossing 5 lakh Covid cases, tension at LAC

The Line of Actual Control with China continues to be tense with satellite images suggesting that there is in fact a build-up of troops and Chinese construction along the LAC in Galwan valley.

Meanwhile, with over 5 lakh total cases and over 17,000 new cases reported nationwide, India is expected to surpass Russia in total number of absolute Covid cases in the coming fortnight.

Top stories with Vikram Chandra