Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations

Police have been granted more power to disperse crowds in Liverpool after part of the Liver Building caught on fire amid wild celebrations over the city’s Premier League triumph.

A clean-up operation took place the following day as huge amounts of bottles and rubbish was left in the shadow of the stadium.

Merseyside Police issued a section 34 dispersal order for the city centre – allowing officers to break up groups of more than two people – until Sunday.