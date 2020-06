‘Maharashtra government not hiding Covid deaths’: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope spoke on Covid situation in the state.

Tope said that the government is not hiding Covid deaths, testing.

"Sometimes deaths for two days have to be reported together.

That does not mean anything is hidden, want to remain transparent," Tope said.

Maharashtra has over 1.47 lakh cases of Covid-19.

Over 6,900 deaths have been reported from the states.

Mumbai alone has over 72,000 cases of coronavirus.

1,297 new Covid cases were reported in Mumbai on Friday.